First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 103.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.18. 842,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average of $214.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

