First Foundation Advisors Has $529,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.33. 1,324,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

