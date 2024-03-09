First Foundation Advisors Has $760,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.72. 3,362,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

