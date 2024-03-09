First Foundation Advisors Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ETN traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $297.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $303.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.09 and its 200-day moving average is $236.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

