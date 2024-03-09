First Foundation Advisors Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

