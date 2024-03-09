First Foundation Advisors Purchases 246 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $305.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,125. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

