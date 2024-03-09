First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,296.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 501,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,074,000 after acquiring an additional 493,630 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

