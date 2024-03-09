First Foundation Advisors Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.56 and its 200-day moving average is $510.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

