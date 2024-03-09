First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) EVP Terry A. Anderson Sells 3,100 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.69 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 522.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.