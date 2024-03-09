First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 679 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Solar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $161.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.71.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

