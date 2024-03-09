First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.89 and last traded at $108.68. 14,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 35,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,588,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,907,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

