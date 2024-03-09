First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.31

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.31 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 5436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 513,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,818 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

