First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.31

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.31 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 5436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

