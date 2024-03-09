FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) CAO Alissa B. Vickery Sells 2,794 Shares

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.