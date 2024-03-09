Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FL. Barclays reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.68.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,257 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,282 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.