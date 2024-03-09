FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

FRP Stock Up 0.3 %

FRPH stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.79 million, a P/E ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Shares of FRP are set to split on Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at FRP

In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FRP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FRP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

