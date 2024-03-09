FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

FRP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $581.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Shares of FRP are set to split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FRP by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

