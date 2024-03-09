FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.