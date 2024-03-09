Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Greg Tourangeau Sells 4,884 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $11.08 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 1,191,363 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,919,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 914,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

