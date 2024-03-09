Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

FLL has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie lowered Full House Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

FLL stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.97. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

