GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $9.10. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 267,648 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
GeoPark Stock Performance
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
