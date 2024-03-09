GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $9.10. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 267,648 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GPRK

GeoPark Stock Performance

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $517.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.