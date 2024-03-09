Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Trading Up 1.6%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 3,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Getlink Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

