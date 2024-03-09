Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.17

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.17 and last traded at $88.17, with a volume of 9272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.19.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9745 per share. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.