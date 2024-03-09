Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $716.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.