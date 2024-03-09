Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.
Shares of GWRS opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
