Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of GWRS opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

