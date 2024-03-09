Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.82% of Globant worth $319,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB opened at $212.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.32. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

