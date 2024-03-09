Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 1,107.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,159 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,374,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,715 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

