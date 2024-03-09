Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

