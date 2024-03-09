GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Shares to Split on Wednesday, March 13th

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. The 6-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 13th.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $40.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $480.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 333.94%.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

