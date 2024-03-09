Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases $53,423.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $53,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,340,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,583,809.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 37.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

