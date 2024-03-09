Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $294.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $317.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average is $260.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

