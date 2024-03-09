GTS Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 126,305 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. 3,211,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

