Guggenheim Cuts Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Price Target to $20.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.88. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

