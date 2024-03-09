Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) versus PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Critical Comparison

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 10.97% 3.56% 3.20% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $30.03 million 2.02 $2.84 million $0.03 23.13 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 27.48 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -21.59

PEDEVCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Gulfport Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

