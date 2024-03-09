Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.00

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), with a volume of 44372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

Gusbourne Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.25 million, a PE ratio of -1,649.25 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

