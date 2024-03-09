Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 7.4 %

HALL stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.