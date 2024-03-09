HC Wainwright Lowers Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target to $9.25

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

