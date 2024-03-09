HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ATXS opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $787.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.