HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $311.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,105,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 126.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,357,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,608 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 88.5% during the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,530,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,136 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.