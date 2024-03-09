Head-To-Head Survey: Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica NV/SA and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust 13.97% 4.34% 1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aedifica NV/SA and Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust $2.18 billion 4.45 $306.01 million $0.56 31.69

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica NV/SA.

92.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aedifica NV/SA and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica NV/SA 0 0 0 0 N/A Physicians Realty Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22

Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.83%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Aedifica NV/SA.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Aedifica NV/SA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of over 610 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019) and is identified by the following ticker symbols: AED; AED:BB (Bloomberg); AOO.BR (Reuters). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, Euronext Brussels' leading share index. Moreover, since 2023, Aedifica has been part of the BEL ESG, the index tracking companies that perform best on ESG criteria. Aedifica is also included in the EPRA, Stoxx Europe 600 and GPR indices. Aedifica's market capitalisation was approx. 2.3 billion as at 30 October 2023.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.0% of OP Units.

