Head to Head Survey: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) vs. East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company -2.89% -3.82% -1.40% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Moelis & Company and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 3 2 0 0 1.40 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

This table compares Moelis & Company and East Resources Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $854.75 million 4.43 -$24.70 million ($0.36) -147.78 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

East Resources Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moelis & Company.

Risk & Volatility

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats East Resources Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It operates in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About East Resources Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.