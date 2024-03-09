Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.60

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 16401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
