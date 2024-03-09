Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Plans GBX 7.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trading Up 0.5 %
LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,015 ($12.88) on Friday. Henderson Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 845 ($10.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,155 ($14.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 990.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 956.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.19 million, a P/E ratio of -485.65 and a beta of 1.22.
Henderson Opportunities Company Profile
