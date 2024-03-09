Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz Sells 1,062 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HES opened at $144.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $6,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

