Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,043,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.