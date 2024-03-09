Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.53. The company had a trading volume of 101,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average of $246.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

