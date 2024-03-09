HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.00

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $133.75, with a volume of 46422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.

HOYA Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). HOYA had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

