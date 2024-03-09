Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.1 %

Huntsman stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

