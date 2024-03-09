iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average is $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

