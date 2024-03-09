iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

ZM stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of -0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,130 shares of company stock worth $4,869,221. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.